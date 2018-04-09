Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:EDZ) Short Interest Up 99.0% in March

Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:EDZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,591,920 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the February 28th total of 800,057 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,489,375 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSEARCA EDZ opened at $41.69 on Monday. Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $90.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:EDZ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 3.58% of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

