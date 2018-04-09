Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc Sells 5,400 Shares of Ditech Holding Co. (DHCP) Stock

Ditech Holding Co. (NYSE:DHCP) major shareholder Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 5,400 shares of Ditech stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $59,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 100 shares of Ditech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $1,040.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 121,403 shares of Ditech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,295,370.01.

DHCP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,727. Ditech Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

