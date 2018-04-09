Divi (DIVX) Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Divi token can now be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00031596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and Cryptopia. Divi has a market capitalization of $10.90 million and approximately $12,949.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Divi has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00769555 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00174691 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037992 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052678 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Divi Token Profile

Divi was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 6,171,607 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,143,207 tokens. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official message board is medium.com/diviproject. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi is an ERC20 token that is used as a payment currency. “

Buying and Selling Divi

Divi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Divi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Divi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.