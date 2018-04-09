DnB Asset Management AS Has $48.44 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,621 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $48,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,887,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,839,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,965,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,468,000 after purchasing an additional 847,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,714,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,729,000 after purchasing an additional 765,082 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,683,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,677,000 after acquiring an additional 176,306 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,083,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,118,000 after acquiring an additional 313,968 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $3,009,259.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Crown acquired 7,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.37 per share, with a total value of $825,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,677,048.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.98 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.40. 15,970,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,130,579. JPMorgan Chase has a 1 year low of $81.64 and a 1 year high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $374,392.41, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. JPMorgan Chase’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

JPMorgan Chase Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

