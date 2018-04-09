Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $101.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $101.00 in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial set a $107.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Dollar General to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $95.70. 3,315,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,378. The company has a market cap of $25,790.39, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Dollar General has a one year low of $65.97 and a one year high of $105.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Kindy sold 8,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $764,964.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 168.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,218,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167,321 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,984,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 14.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,428,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,989,000 after purchasing an additional 791,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,942,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,646,000 after purchasing an additional 553,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 12.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,785,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,780,000 after purchasing an additional 415,584 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products.

