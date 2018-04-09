Dollar Tree (DLTR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.39.

Shares of DLTR opened at $98.72 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $116.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23,429.81, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 6,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $570,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 6,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $569,113.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,764.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,861 shares of company stock worth $1,398,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

