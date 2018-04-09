Dollarama (DOL) Price Target Raised to C$167.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$161.00 to C$167.00 in a research report released on Monday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

DOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$178.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$155.00 to C$152.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$168.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$165.25.

DOL stock traded down C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$152.56. 68,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,130. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$113.76 and a 12-month high of C$170.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In other Dollarama news, insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.91, for a total transaction of C$2,443,650.00. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.00, for a total transaction of C$322,000.00. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,570 in the last quarter.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company operates dollar stores. It has approximately 1,030 stores in operation in Canada. Its stores have an average area of approximately 9,942 square feet, and offer a range of consumer products, general merchandise and seasonal items, including private label and nationally branded products.

