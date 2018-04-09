Dominion Cove Point LNG (DM) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.26

News stories about Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) have been trending positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dominion Cove Point LNG earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.0763525803007 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of DM stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. Dominion Cove Point LNG has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,493.97, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.15 million. Dominion Cove Point LNG had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Cove Point LNG will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In related news, major shareholder Grid Plc National sold 6,783,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $171,348,001.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

