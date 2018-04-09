Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is one of 5 public companies in the “Blowers & fans” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Donaldson to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Donaldson and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donaldson 0 4 3 0 2.43 Donaldson Competitors 13 100 88 1 2.38

Donaldson currently has a consensus price target of $51.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.98%. As a group, “Blowers & fans” companies have a potential upside of 73.99%. Given Donaldson’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Donaldson has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Donaldson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Blowers & fans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Donaldson shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Blowers & fans” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Donaldson and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson 5.29% 29.25% 12.26% Donaldson Competitors -9.45% -17.90% -7.29%

Volatility and Risk

Donaldson has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donaldson’s peers have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Donaldson pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Donaldson pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Blowers & fans” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 44.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Donaldson has increased its dividend for 33 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Donaldson and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson $2.37 billion $232.80 million 26.15 Donaldson Competitors $577.86 million $40.37 million 13.77

Donaldson has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Donaldson is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Donaldson beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company’s segments include Engine Products, Industrial Products and Corporate. The Company’s products are manufactured at approximately 44 plants around the world and through three joint ventures. The Company offers its products under the Ultra-Web, PowerCore and Donaldson brands. The Engine Products segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense and truck end-markets and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment sells to various industrial dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines and OEMs and end users requiring clean air. Its products include dust, fume and mist collectors, compressed air purification systems, air filtration systems for gas turbines and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) membrane-based products.

