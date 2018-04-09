Donationcoin Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (DON)

Donationcoin (CURRENCY:DON) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Donationcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of Donationcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donationcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Donationcoin has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.05 or 0.01708600 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008130 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016332 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001180 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021163 BTC.

Donationcoin Profile

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. The Reddit community for Donationcoin is /r/Donationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Donationcoin’s official website is donationcoin.org. Donationcoin’s official Twitter account is @Donationcoin.

Donationcoin Coin Trading

Donationcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Donationcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donationcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donationcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donationcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donationcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.