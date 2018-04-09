DopeCoin Market Cap Achieves $5.05 Million (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $21,030.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.12 or 0.01710990 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007913 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016418 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00001184 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00020348 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

