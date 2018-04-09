Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) Receives $9.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

LPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:LPG traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $7.56. 197,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.95. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw acquired 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $8,030,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Dorian LPG by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dorian LPG by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dorian LPG by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is focused on owning and operating very large gas carrier (VLGCs) in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping industry. The Company is engaged in the transportation of LPG across the world through its ownership and operation of LPG tankers.

