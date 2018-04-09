UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dorman Products worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dorman Products by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 34,708 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 18,593 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $80,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,521.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $67.39 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $88.50. The firm has a market cap of $2,264.30, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $227.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CL King raised Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

