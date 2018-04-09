Dovu (DOVU) One Day Volume Tops $1,129.00

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOVU) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Dovu has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $1,129.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and EtherDelta. In the last week, Dovu has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00751472 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00174216 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00037039 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dovu Token Profile

Dovu’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,793,250 tokens. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Token Trading

Dovu can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

