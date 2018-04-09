Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Dow Chemical (DOW) Stock Price

Press coverage about Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dow Chemical earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.7247241838334 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:DOW traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.65. The company had a trading volume of 43,802,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Dow Chemical has a 1 year low of $51.57 and a 1 year high of $67.50.

Dow Chemical Company Profile

The Dow Chemical Company manufactures and supplies products used primarily as raw materials in the manufacture of customer products and services. The Company’s segments include Agricultural Sciences, which is engaged in providing crop protection and seed/plant biotechnology products and technologies, urban pest management solutions and healthy oils; Consumer Solutions, which consists of Consumer Care, Dow Automotive Systems, Dow Electronic Materials and Consumer Solutions-Silicones businesses; Infrastructure Solutions, which consists of Dow Building & Construction, Dow Coating Materials, Energy & Water Solutions, Performance Monomers and Infrastructure Solutions-Silicones businesses; Performance Materials & Chemicals, which consists of Chlor-Alkali and Vinyl, Industrial Solutions and Polyurethanes businesses, and Performance Plastics, which consists of Dow Elastomers, Dow Electrical and Telecommunications, Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, Energy and Hydrocarbons businesses.

