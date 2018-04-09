Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $43.78 Million Position in Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $43,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dow Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dow Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DWDP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.69. 12,640,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,312,184. Dow Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $148,382.05, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Dow Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

DWDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dow Chemical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Dow Chemical from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

In related news, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $5,042,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dow Chemical

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

