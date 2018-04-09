Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dr Pepper Snapple Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.9429289623001 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE DPS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,317.65, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a 12 month low of $83.23 and a 12 month high of $126.65.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Dr Pepper Snapple Group will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s payout ratio is 51.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DPS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group downgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dr Pepper Snapple Group from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

