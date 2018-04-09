4,730 Shares in (CBG) Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in (NYSE:CBG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,251,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,228 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,211,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,320,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,761,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,503,000 after purchasing an additional 135,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,088,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,448,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter.

