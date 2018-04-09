Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,100 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,351,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 43.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 842,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,199,000 after acquiring an additional 255,037 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 617,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,432,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 576,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,513,000 after acquiring an additional 243,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precocity Capital LP purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $44.05 on Monday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.85 and a 1 year high of $56.55. The company has a market cap of $1,679.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $107.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $87,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,396.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $43,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

