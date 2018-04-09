DROXNE (DRXNE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $179.00

DROXNE (CURRENCY:DRXNE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. DROXNE has a market cap of $315,878.00 and $179.00 worth of DROXNE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DROXNE has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One DROXNE coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

DROXNE Profile

DRXNE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2017. DROXNE’s total supply is 90,882,531 coins and its circulating supply is 70,315,310 coins. The Reddit community for DROXNE is /r/DRXNEgaming and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DROXNE’s official Twitter account is @droxnegaming. The official website for DROXNE is droxne.net.

DROXNE Coin Trading

DROXNE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase DROXNE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DROXNE must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DROXNE using one of the exchanges listed above.

