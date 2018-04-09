Head to Head Review: DSW (DSW) and Foot Locker (FL)

Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) and DSW (NYSE:DSW) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Foot Locker pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. DSW pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Foot Locker pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DSW pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Foot Locker has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Foot Locker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of DSW shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Foot Locker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of DSW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Foot Locker and DSW’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foot Locker $7.78 billion 0.72 $284.00 million $4.11 11.30 DSW $2.80 billion 0.63 $67.30 million $1.52 14.41

Foot Locker has higher revenue and earnings than DSW. Foot Locker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Foot Locker and DSW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foot Locker 1 9 16 0 2.58 DSW 0 8 4 0 2.33

Foot Locker currently has a consensus target price of $54.66, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. DSW has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.59%. Given Foot Locker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Foot Locker is more favorable than DSW.

Profitability

This table compares Foot Locker and DSW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foot Locker 3.65% 19.32% 13.49% DSW 2.40% 12.86% 8.53%

Volatility & Risk

Foot Locker has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSW has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Foot Locker beats DSW on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc. is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer, which include businesses, such as include Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep and SIX:02. The Direct-to-Customers segment is multi-branded and sells directly to customers through Internet and mobile sites and catalogs. The Direct-to-Customers segment operates the Websites for eastbay.com, final-score.com, eastbayteamsales.com and sp24.com. Additionally, this segment includes the Websites, both desktop and mobile, aligned with the brand names of its store banners (footlocker.com, ladyfootlocker.com, six02.com kidsfootlocker.com, champssports.com, footaction.com, footlocker.ca, footlocker.eu, runnerspoint.com and sidestep-shoes.com).

About DSW

DSW Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, DSW and Affiliated Business Group. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories. As of March 14, 2018, the company operated 515 stores in 44 states; dsw.com, an e-commerce site; and m.dsw.com, a mobile site, as well as supplied footwear to 289 leased locations in the United States. DSW Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

