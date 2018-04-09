DSW (DSW) Given a $22.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

DSW (NYSE:DSW) received a $22.00 price objective from equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for DSW’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 target price on DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DSW from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on DSW from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS raised DSW from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

DSW stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. 1,952,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,212. DSW has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $1,751.93, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. DSW had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that DSW will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Jordan sold 34,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $773,237.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,201.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in DSW in the fourth quarter valued at $877,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of DSW during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DSW during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DSW by 2,626.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 387,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 372,866 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DSW by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, DSW and Affiliated Business Group. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids.

