DTE Energy (DTE) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.57-5.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $118.50 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $107.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.40.

NYSE:DTE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.34. 1,113,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,609. The company has a market capitalization of $18,666.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $97.66 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.8825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.15%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $135,400.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerard M. Anderson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $1,281,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,956,815.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,173. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

