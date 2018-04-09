Duke Energy (DUK) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.10

Media headlines about Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Duke Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.1414926111473 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $78.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. Duke Energy has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $91.80. The firm has a market cap of $54,719.25, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Duke Energy (DUK) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.10” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/duke-energy-duk-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated-updated.html.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.