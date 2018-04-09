Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank raised Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.22 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.11 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.73.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.47. 3,850,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54,719.25, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Castleton Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.3% in the second quarter. Castleton Investment Management LLC now owns 328,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 105,401 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 259.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 830,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,425,000 after buying an additional 599,761 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.2% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 134,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 20,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 215,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,988,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/duke-energy-duk-given-buy-rating-at-royal-bank-of-canada-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.