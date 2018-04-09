Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) will post sales of $301.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dunkin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $292.30 million. Dunkin’ Brands posted sales of $190.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dunkin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $301.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dunkin’ Brands.

Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.54 million. Dunkin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 190.44% and a net margin of 40.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Dunkin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Dunkin’ Brands from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Dunkin’ Brands from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dunkin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,422. The company has a market capitalization of $4,874.61, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.29. Dunkin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Dunkin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dunkin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 36.48%.

In other Dunkin’ Brands news, CEO Nigel Travis sold 57,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $3,623,399.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,740,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Mitchell sold 46,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $2,830,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 455,581 shares of company stock worth $28,320,199. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dunkin’ Brands

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

