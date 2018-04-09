Dynamic Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $7.58 million and $3.45 million worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00023176 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00748402 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00176056 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037886 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00051398 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 13,951,735 coins and its circulating supply is 4,863,414 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

