Dynamic Trading Up 11.7% Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00023313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and $3.17 million worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00760707 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014829 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00038546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00173770 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00053045 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 13,952,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,863,747 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

