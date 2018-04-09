DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Takkt (TTK)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($27.16) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($29.01) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($23.46) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($29.01) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.80 ($30.62) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.52 ($27.80).

ETR:TTK opened at €19.12 ($23.60) on Friday. Takkt has a 52 week low of €17.30 ($21.36) and a 52 week high of €23.10 ($28.52).

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for plant, warehouse and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters, bread baskets, and table decorations, as well as plates and cutlery for the food service and retail industries.

