Hannover Re’s (HNR1) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HNR1. Deutsche Bank set a €112.00 ($138.27) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. set a €115.00 ($141.98) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs set a €111.00 ($137.04) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($135.80) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €112.00 ($138.27) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €109.89 ($135.67).

HNR1 stock traded up €1.00 ($1.23) on Wednesday, hitting €114.00 ($140.74). The company had a trading volume of 171,324 shares. Hannover Re has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($116.98) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($143.67).

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

