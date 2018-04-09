E-coin (ECN) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

E-coin (CURRENCY:ECN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One E-coin coin can currently be bought for about $17.63 or 0.00261641 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, E-coin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. E-coin has a market cap of $6.18 million and $35.00 worth of E-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00198724 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00127378 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00051428 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00111733 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00196958 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000949 BTC.

E-coin Coin Profile

E-coin (CRYPTO:ECN) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. E-coin’s total supply is 213,270,119 coins and its circulating supply is 350,363 coins. E-coin’s official Twitter account is @ecoinclubs and its Facebook page is accessible here. E-coin’s official website is www.ecoinsource.com.

Buying and Selling E-coin

E-coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase E-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase E-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

