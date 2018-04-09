Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:EGIF traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,892. Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

In related news, insider James C. Camp acquired 3,220 shares of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 5,220 shares of company stock worth $80,752 over the last 90 days.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/eagle-growth-income-opportunities-fund-egif-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-07.html.

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of income and capital appreciation. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets, defined as the total assets of the Fund, minus the sum of the Fund’s accrued liabilities, in dividend or other income paying equity securities and debt securities, excluding securities that distribute a return of capital, original issue discount bonds and payment-in-kind debt instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.