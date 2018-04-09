Easyjet (ESYJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Easyjet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Easyjet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easyjet in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Easyjet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Easyjet from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Easyjet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Easyjet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.05. 883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,965. Easyjet has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $24.39.

Easyjet Company Profile

