Insider Selling: Eaton Co. (ETN) Insider Sells 10,174 Shares of Stock

Eaton Co. (NYSE:ETN) insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $465,663.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,086.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ETN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,836,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,524. Eaton Co. has a 52-week low of $69.82 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33,442.00, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,251,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,311,153,000 after acquiring an additional 255,214 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,558,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,148,000 after acquiring an additional 705,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,706,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,072,000 after acquiring an additional 64,496 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,921,000 after acquiring an additional 346,702 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,661,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,291,000 after acquiring an additional 575,996 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. ValuEngine lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.03 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

