Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 4,998 Shares of Eaton Co. (ETN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. (NYSE:ETN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 981,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,577,000 after buying an additional 98,006 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 11,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $4,550,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 253,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $75.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,836,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,524. Eaton Co. has a 1 year low of $69.82 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $33,442.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.03 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

In related news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $465,663.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,963 shares in the company, valued at $639,086.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $328,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,769 shares of company stock worth $2,083,823. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

