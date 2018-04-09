Reviewing Eaton (ETN) and CUI Global (CUI)

CUI Global (NASDAQ: CUI) and Eaton (NYSE:ETN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

CUI Global has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CUI Global and Eaton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUI Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eaton 0 8 7 0 2.47

CUI Global currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 261.01%. Eaton has a consensus price target of $86.58, indicating a potential upside of 14.03%. Given CUI Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CUI Global is more favorable than Eaton.

Profitability

This table compares CUI Global and Eaton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global -15.12% -16.70% -9.79% Eaton 14.60% 12.84% 6.53%

Dividends

Eaton pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CUI Global does not pay a dividend. Eaton pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eaton has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CUI Global and Eaton’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global $83.28 million 0.95 -$12.58 million ($0.35) -7.91 Eaton $20.40 billion 1.64 $2.99 billion $4.65 16.33

Eaton has higher revenue and earnings than CUI Global. CUI Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of CUI Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Eaton shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of CUI Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Eaton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eaton beats CUI Global on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technology, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The company's Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution equipment, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The company's Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain and powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

