Eaton Vance Corp (EV) Receives $53.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $58.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of EV stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $53.92. The stock had a trading volume of 199,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6,684.34, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68. Eaton Vance has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $60.95.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $421.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $574,050.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Witkos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,508,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp. is engaged in the business of managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. The Company operates as an investment advisor to funds and separate accounts. The Company, through its subsidiaries and other affiliates, manages active equity, income and alternative strategies across a range of investment styles and asset classes, including the United States and global equities, floating-rate bank loans, municipal bonds, global income, high-yield and investment grade bonds.

