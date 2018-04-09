Eaton Vance Management Sells 233,916 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,598,815 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 233,916 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.11% of Oracle worth $217,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 947.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 81,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Nomura downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $186,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $85,493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,522,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,590,815.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $185,578.38, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

