Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (ETO) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETO. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 35,038 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter.

ETO stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The Fund’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as aerospace and defense, banks, beverages, biotechnology, chemicals, commercial services and supplies, containers and packaging, diversified telecommunication services, electric utilities, electrical equipment, energy equipment and services, equity real estate investment trusts, food products, healthcare equipment and supplies, household durables, household products, industrial conglomerates, insurance, Internet and direct marketing retail, Internet software and services, machinery, metals and mining, personal products, pharmaceuticals, professional services, and road and rail.

