eBoost 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $353,728.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. eBoost has a market cap of $2.47 million and $353,728.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.71 or 0.01706040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004486 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016226 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001166 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021103 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 80,828,160 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

