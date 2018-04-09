ConocoPhillips (COP) versus Ecopetrol (EC) Head-To-Head Review

Ecopetrol (NYSE: EC) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecopetrol and ConocoPhillips’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $16.56 billion 2.40 $1.99 billion $0.25 77.44 ConocoPhillips $32.58 billion 2.14 -$855.00 million $0.60 98.77

Ecopetrol has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ConocoPhillips. Ecopetrol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConocoPhillips, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConocoPhillips has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and ConocoPhillips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 11.64% 15.24% 6.12% ConocoPhillips -2.04% 2.81% 1.14%

Dividends

Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. ConocoPhillips pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ecopetrol pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ConocoPhillips pays out 190.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ecopetrol and ConocoPhillips, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 5 2 0 0 1.29 ConocoPhillips 0 5 14 0 2.74

Ecopetrol presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential downside of 44.90%. ConocoPhillips has a consensus price target of $58.84, suggesting a potential downside of 0.72%. Given ConocoPhillips’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ConocoPhillips is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats Ecopetrol on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping, or compression of hydrocarbons. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons, derivatives, and products. The company has 8,500 kilometers of transportation pipeline systems. In addition, it commercializes crude oils and by-products, including fuel oil, virgin naphtha, cracked naphtha, and aviation gasoline, and others; produces and markets polypropylene resin, compounds, and master batches; provides financing services; and offers refined and petrochemical products, as well as industrial service sales to customers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International. The Alaska segment explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, natural gas and LNG. The Lower 48 segment consists of operations located in the United States Lower 48 states and the Gulf of Mexico. Its Canadian operations consists of oil sands developments in the Athabasca Region of northeastern Alberta. The Europe and North Africa segment consists of operations and exploration activities in Norway, the United Kingdom and Libya. The Asia Pacific and Middle East segment has exploration and production operations in China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia.

