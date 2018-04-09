Edge Performance VCT (EDGH) Insider Purchases £5,016.60 in Stock

Edge Performance VCT (LON:EDGH) insider David S. Glick purchased 8,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £5,016.60 ($7,041.83).

EDGH stock opened at GBX 0.39 ($0.01) on Monday. Edge Performance VCT has a one year low of GBX 35 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 48.50 ($0.68).

