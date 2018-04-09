Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Edison International enjoys a strong portfolio of regulated utility assets and well-managed merchant energy operations, presents a lower risk profile than its utility-only peers. A stable financial position enables Edison International to maximize shareholder value through the payment of regular dividends. Apart from traditional projects, SCE has a few growth programs that include storage, electric vehicle charging, and the grid of the future projects. However, shares of the company underperformed its broader industry in last one year, with wildfire-related costs expected to weigh significantly on its operating results. Although the company has an insurance coverage of over $1 billion for wildfires, considering the fact that insurance claims from last year’s California wildfires have reached almost $12 billion, if found liable, this insurance coverage will not be sufficient for the company to remain profitable.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EIX. ValuEngine raised Edison International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Edison International to $78.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $87.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.86.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,649.91, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Edison International has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $83.38.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Edison International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Edison International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 19,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

