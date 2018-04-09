EDUCare (EKT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.68 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EDUCare token can now be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular exchanges. EDUCare has a total market cap of $19.22 million and approximately $12.68 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00759816 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00176964 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037546 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00056829 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

EDUCare Token Profile

EDUCare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io.

Buying and Selling EDUCare

EDUCare can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is not possible to buy EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

