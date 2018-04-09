FY2018 EPS Estimates for Egalet Increased by Analyst (EGLT)

Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Egalet in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 13th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.04). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Egalet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ:EGLT remained flat at $$0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,008. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.51. Egalet has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Egalet stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) by 515.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,454 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,402 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Egalet worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Egalet Company Profile

Egalet Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes treatments for patients with pain and other conditions. It has licensed three approved pain products, such as SPRIX Nasal Spray, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated in adult patients for the short-term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level; OXAYDO, an immediate-release oxycodone product designed to discourage abuse via snorting for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain where an opioid is appropriate; and ARYMO ER, an extended-release (ER) morphine product formulated with abuse-deterrent (AD) properties for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.

