EGO Trading Down 10.3% This Week (EGO)

EGO (CURRENCY:EGO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, EGO has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. EGO has a market capitalization of $39,832.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EGO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00181380 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00018586 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000406 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000955 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001104 BTC.

EGO Profile

EGO (CRYPTO:EGO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. EGO’s total supply is 60,000,001 coins.

Buying and Selling EGO

EGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase EGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EGO must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for EGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.