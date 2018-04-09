Eidoo (EDO) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Eidoo has a market cap of $42.44 million and $5.35 million worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eidoo has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Eidoo token can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00021552 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, Bitfinex, OKEx and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002905 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00761630 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00174908 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00053522 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Eidoo Token Profile

Eidoo was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 90,208,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,261,461 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/EidooCrypto. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Eidoo is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. Eidoo is as a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. Eidoo offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, Eidoo supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Bitfinex, OKEx, Ethfinex and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.