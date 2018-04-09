Elastos Reaches Market Cap of $156.48 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $31.52 or 0.00468616 BTC on exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $156.48 million and $17.08 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00751472 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00174216 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00037039 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ total supply is 33,379,033 coins and its circulating supply is 4,964,975 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not possible to buy Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.