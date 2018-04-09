News articles about Elbit Imaging (NASDAQ:EMITF) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Elbit Imaging earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.368820506929 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of EMITF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,281. Elbit Imaging has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/elbit-imaging-emitf-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Elbit Imaging

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in commercial centers, hotels, medical industries, and plots businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It initiates, constructs, and sells commercial centers and other mixed-use real property projects. The company also operates and manages its hotel complex in Romania, which comprises Radisson Blue and Park Inn hotels, and other apartments.

