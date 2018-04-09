Scotiabank Lowers Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to $1.50

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report released on Friday, March 23rd, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.60 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.30.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $0.98 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $775.03, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4,078.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 63,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 608.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 242,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 207,899 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 164,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 93,849 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 167,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Scotiabank Lowers Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to $1.50” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/eldorado-gold-ego-pt-lowered-to-1-50-updated-updated.html.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company also explores for iron, silver, lead, and zinc. It holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; 95% interests in Olympias and Skouries, and 100% interests in Perama Hill gold projects in Greece; 81% interests in Certej gold project in Romania; 100% interests in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil; 95% interests in Stratoni lead and zinc mines in Greece; and 100% interests in Vila Nova iron ore mine in Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.